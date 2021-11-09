There are hopes that become more bearable if we have beautiful things to focus on. Thus, while we wait for the outcome of La Casa de Papel, we can always enjoy the new limited edition makeup collection that it has launched. NYX Cosmetics in honor of the series and that is a real pass ..

This supposes the beauty brand’s third collaboration with Netflix, remembering the one he dedicated to Sabrina or Sex Education, and once again it has made us give up completely because not only do they have packaging inspired by the series that is the coolest, but also the pieces that we find are very very interesting .





Palette Mask 32, is an eyeshadow palette with 32 highly pigmented shades inspired by the protagonists and most emblematic moments of La Casa de Papel. Its design has the popular Dalí mask and with which we can get looks of all kinds. Its price is 39.95 euros.





Eyeshadow palette with 9 shades priced at 17.95 euros.





Matte Paper Lipstick lipsticks in two tones, red and maroon, dedicated to Tokyo and Nairobi with a price of 10.95 euros.





Two-tone gold ingot shaped powder highlighter priced at € 19.95.



