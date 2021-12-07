It is well known that today Fortnite is one of the video games that generates the most expectation today. By showing the Battle Royale format in a free to play model, it was able to overtake the genre’s predecessors on the right and, over time, in addition to being a game, it has risen as one of the most sought-after commercial showcases in the world. video game sector. Fruit of it are their increasingly frequent crossovers, which even fire the imagination of their fans. This is how a fan has imagined, in fact, the collaboration between Fortnite and La Casa de Papel.

This has been shown user ajlafju_ who, showing his idea on Twitter, has created a banner with a template and a design quite faithful to the one that Epic Games applies when you want to announce a new collaboration, skins or events within Fortnite. On this occasion, like this, we see two avatars with the iconic red hooded jumpsuit, one of them with the face covered by Salvador Dalí’s mask, and another with a bare face, with the characteristic female aspect of Fortnite’s own characters. Of course, in the case of characters who carry out robberies, in addition, his use of weapons would be very well acclimated and justified.

Money Heist x Fortnite

This is not the case with some of the existing crossovers in the game. For example, the fact of being able to use Naruto skins, although it is a very attractive option and that, more than one, encourages them to pay for the skin, reflects surreal images, dealing with ninjas with supernatural powers wielding firearms that they would never have played in their original works. So it is with many other skins, although in others the opposite effect happens, as in the recent collaboration with League of Legends bringing characters like Jinx, or like when they brought Will Smith characterized as Mike Lowrey from Two Rebel Cops.