For the first time, Kylie Jenner is facing monetary losses at her cosmetics company, find out why!

Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston ended in tragedy: The rapper is facing heavy accusations and lawsuits after eight people lost their lives during his concert. According to information from witnesses, when the rapper began to sing on stage, a stampede apparently formed in which several people died.

Multiple netizens were outraged by Travis Scott, as they claim that the rapper continued singing despite the crowd that was being presented under the stage. However, the singer was not the only one affected by this tragedy; Kylie is facing a huge loss of money and followers on her social networks.

Kylie Cosmetics in crisis: the reason why Kylie’s brand is making million-dollar losses

After the event at the Astroworld Festival, Kylie was forced to stop her advertising operations for her cosmetic line out of respect for the families of the victims. According to information from ‘The Sun’ magazine, the businesswoman’s makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, is having million-dollar losses.

According to a close friend of the Kardashian family, the billionaire is concerned about her workers, as they are also being affected by the work stoppage.

