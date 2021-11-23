

11/22/2021 On at 19:22 CET



Kylian Mbappé has been withdrawn from morning training with Paris Saint-Germain due to illness. The forward has been resting at home due to being ill. His ailment has not transcended, but RMC Sport ensures that the presence of the young star in the next Champions League match against Manchester City is not in danger.

Thus, the star of the French National Team is probably just going through some minor cold or flu process. The Parisian expedition will travel this Tuesday, November 23, to England. Mauricio Pochettino’s team has between eyebrows to take the three points from the Etihad Stadium to snatch the first place in group A from Guardiola’s team. The last draw against RB Leipzig cost Messi and company a draw, with the consequent loss of leadership, now in the hands of City by one point.

In principle, the Argentine coach will be able to count on the three tenors of the PSG attacking point. The trident made up of Messi, Mbappé and Neymar already wreaked havoc against Nantes in Ligue 1 last weekend, with a 3-1 victory and goals from both the Argentine and the French. This Wednesday 24 at 9:00 p.m., the French team will face the most important game of the season to date, a duel for the first place that already in the first round was opted in favor of the Parisians. On that occasion, Messi and Gueye neutralized City.