DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx.- Among motorsport lovers, Mexico has positioned itself as the best F1ESTA in the Formula 1 championship. For some years now, the podium of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Mexico City, located in the Foro Sol, has hosted the best DJs in the world and 2021 will be no exception.

This year will feature the participation of the Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo, who will set the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez with his beats this November 7. This performance, presented by Heineken, will last 50 minutes, which will close the performance of the memorable weekend.

Kygo has over 2 billion streams on Spotify and is one of today’s favorite DJs with hits like “It Ain’t Me,” featuring Selena Gomez; the remix of Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love”; “Firestone” and “Stole the Show”, among others.

RGP