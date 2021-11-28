The Intercontinental GT Challenge has had to give up in 2021 to travel to Bathurst and Suzuka due to the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. A tough toll that SRO Motorsports has decided to take on without making changes to a calendar that was thus composed of three eventss: 24 Hours of Spa, 8 Hours of Indianapolis and 9 Hours of Kyalami. However, the South African appointment remains in the air, again because of the damn coronavirus. The appearance of the new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529 in southern Africa has drawn a new scenario that prevents the normal dispute of the 9 Hours of Kyalami.

Faced with the detection of this new variant of COVID-19 and the resulting travel restrictions imposed by the European Union and many other countries, SRO Motorsports has decided to postpone the dispute of the 9 Hours of Kyalami. The promoter led by Stéphane Ratel explains that travel restrictions from a large number of countries would prevent most international teams and championship personnel from reaching South Africa. For this reason, the local promoter and SRO are already working with the local authorities to evaluate solutions and reschedule the event. In fact, on Monday a new date will be given for 9 Hours of Kyalami.

Despite the intention of SRO Motorsports to announce a new date for the South African IGTC event after a postponement that has been carried out for the safety of each and every one of the participants and actors of this event, the truth is that the scenario is the less complex. South Africa has been one of the six countries added to the UK red list and restrictions on flights from all European Union countries represent a very difficult situation to resolve. Taking into account the terms that are given in this type of restrictions, Seeing the 9 Hours of Kyalami in January does not sound far-fetched.