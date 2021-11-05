Mobile games have been developed and have gained great popularity in Latin America, who, since they do not have a console or pc gamer, are looking for an alternative to be able to have fun anywhere, for example, with mobile applications, this is the case of Arena of Valor, who will seek to reach more users through Kwai.

In this sense, the alliance made by Kwai, one of the main short video entertainment apps, seeks by joining Arena of Valor, to create a much more faithful community that shares video game content, in addition to celebrating the Day of the Dead ( yes, even if the date has passed).

This game based on the Squid Game is a success… and it’s free

What is Arena of Valor?

It is a mobile title in multiplayer format of five players against five, which presents various battle scenarios, so that everyone can choose their ideal character who plays in a specific position, to form a complete team.

Each one must consider a strategy in order to annihilate their enemies in the best way, without causing so many casualties, the game ends when one of the groups reaches the base of their enemies, so the role of each player will be decisive, to avoid defeat.

Within the framework of the Day of the Dead, the developer company announced that the same game will pay tribute to this Mexican celebration, to dye it with different colors, with interventions in the arenas, appearance and skins of all the heroes that now can be viewed on Kwai.

“The Day of the Dead is a celebration that transcends the physical and goes fully into the virtual. The alliance between Kwai and Arena of Valor allows you to enjoy the event in an innovative format, with a multiplatform proposal that is here to stay ”, comments Keith Hernández, General Manager of Kwai for Latin America.

Kwai and AoV, celebrate this holiday with #Value Parade

The Day of the Dead now has had a great extension that not only focuses on Mexico, but has reached various parts of Latin America, in other countries, it is combined with the Halloween holiday, to even be able to create content for the app entertainment, Kwai.

In this sense, Kwai and AoV, join the celebrations through an entertaining proposal, so that each user, exploit their creativity and immerse themselves in the framework of these festivities, to show off their best games or cosplays of the game.

Now, from November 1 to 11, the followers of both apps will be able to participate with the hashtag #DesfileDeValor, with a challenge to find the best content on the Day of the Dead, they just have to follow the AoV account (@ArenaofValorLatam ) and upload a 15 second video with the mentioned tag.

Photo: Arena of Valor

Creativity is everything, Kwai and AoV share some ideas to create better videos

The contents in Kwai cosplay are an excellent option, each participant can impersonate their favorite heroes using the new Day of the Dead-themed skins. It is not necessary to pay for something high, creativity is everything.

The virtual contents are also an area of ​​opportunity, a journey through the world of Arena of Valor, it can be something entertaining, even showing the best plays or the funniest moments of their meetings, this could be something striking within Kwai.

Awards, awards!

The winners of this challenge, carried out by Kwai and AoV, will be divided into different categories, ranging from “Value Creator” that will reward the 20 creators who have the most “likes” within the app.

On the other hand, those who participate in the “Value Video” division will reward the 30 videos with the most views in the region, each of these will win different prizes, in addition to an increase in traffic in their Kwai accounts. .

Remember that Kwai and Arena Of Valor are free and you can find them in your favorite app store, in addition to that if you enter the contest, do not forget to use the hashtag #Value Parade, to be able to participate and not be left out.