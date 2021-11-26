The Mexican company Grupo Kuo, through its subsidiary Kekén, started up its pork processing plant, located in Sahé, Yucatán, which required an investment of 2,000 million pesos.

According to Fernando Senderos Mestre, president of the company’s Board of Directors, this project confirms the trust of the shareholders in the business model, through sustainable pig farming, which contributes to the creation of value for all its stakeholders .

The plant has a weekly processing capacity of more than 40 thousand pigs, which will continue to position the national industry as a world reference in production.

In addition, it will generate more than 1,500 direct jobs and 7,000 indirect jobs, to reach more than 10,000 jobs in the pork business.

For his part, the CEO of Kekén, Claudio Freixes, said that the investment in Sahé means more jobs, confidence in the future and better opportunities for the communities of the state of Yucatán.

