Kun Agüero retires from football for his health and is a trend in social networks

FC Barcelona player Sergio Kun Agüero (33) gave a press conference this Wednesday, December 15, the video of which has gone viral.

Is that the Argentine, former star of Manchester City, Atlético de Madrid and Independiente, retires from football 45 days after having suffered a heart problem in a game against Alavés.

The studies carried out after the health event confirmed that the seriousness of the problem prevents the soccer player from practicing professionally.

At the conference, Agüero couldn’t hold back the tears. “This conference is to inform you that I have decided to stop playing football,” he said in a broken way because the crying would not let him speak.

“It is a very hard time. My health comes first and you know why I made this decision. So I was in the good hands of the doctors, who have chosen the best decision for me: to stop playing. I did my best to see if there was any hope, but there was none, “he said.

At the conference were the president of FC Barcelona and the main figures of the squad.

“I always dreamed of playing soccer. My dream was to play in the First Division, I never thought of reaching Europe. I want to thank everyone. Independent, which is where I was trained, Atlético Madrid, who bet on me when I was only 18 years old. The people of City, who know what I feel. I have left the best there. I am very grateful, they treated me very well. To the people of Barça, who contacted me and they were incredible, ”said Agüero.

And he added: “To the Argentine National Team too, which is what I love the most.”

Regarding his future, Kun said that he leaves “with his head held high” and “very happy”, and that he does not know what “awaits him in life.”

Agüero only played 5 games for FC Barcelona. He started in two games, one of them, the one mentioned against Alavés, where he had to be replaced at 37 minutes by a pain in the chest that, later it was known, was an arrhythmia.

“Let them give my career whatever name they want, I can’t say that. It’s wrong to say ‘I was a crack’, nothing to do with it, “said the now former player.

Also present at the conference was Josep Guardiola, the Manchester City manager.

Kun Agüero made his debut in 2003 playing for Independiente, in Argentina. He was the youngest footballer to step on a stadium in the Argentine tournament with 15 years and 1 month.

His greatest achievements were obtained at Manchester City, where in 10 years he participated in the conquest of 15 titles and scored 260 goals in 389 games. He is the top scorer in the history of that English club.

Will Kun Agüero streamer return?

A friend of streamer Ibai, Agüero took advantage of the 2020 pandemic to consolidate his position as a leading figure in the world of streaming.

What’s more, he founded his own organization that already competes internationally.

In Twich he had become quite a figure, but in May, before the heart event, he decided to move away to dedicate himself completely to the sport. The question is whether he will now return to the live video platform, where he is also a real star.