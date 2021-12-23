It could receive a reissue in some FUT collections later.

One of the doubts regarding the retirement of Sergio “Kun” Agüero from FC Barcelona due to heart problems it was what was going to happen with those soccer video games where the Argentine player is part of the squad of the culé team this season. The fast option of FIFA 22, as expected, has been just delete Kun from the game.

This happened on December 16, Kun was deleted from FIFA 22 just one hour later that the Argentine player announced at a press conference his retirement from professional football on medical recommendation (via Mirror). “I have decided to stop playing professional football, it’s a very difficult time“Commented the now former Barcelona player.” It was in the hands of the medical staff and they told me that it would be best to stop playing. So 10 days ago I made that decision, I want to tell everyone that I did my best to have some hope but there was not much. “

Kun did not have much time to be useful at Barcelona this season, but in FIFA 22 he was still a player to be reckoned with thanks to his score of 88 points overall. In attributes, he had 93 points for completion, 91 for composure, 91 for positioning, 90 for balance, 90 for shooting power, 89 for reactions, 88 for ball control and 86 dribbling. He also had a four-star weak foot and four-star skill moves, with a high / medium work rate.

2K Sports could get the FIFA license that EA currently has

Kun was removed from FIFA 22 Career mode on the same December 16, in addition to Home, Online Seasons, Online Friendlies and other game modes. It seems that at least in Ultimate Team mode his player card is still available, although it could be the last. Some fans ask that it become part of the End of an Era mode for his sporting merits, just like could be added to the FUT Heroes or FUT Icon collection.

