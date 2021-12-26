The TCR category not only has a very important role globally, but it continues to gain weight season after season. In fact, new brands are joining this concept. And we are not talking exclusively about car manufacturers, but also about companies that are dedicated to the production of tires and other components for the car. Without going further, Kumho Tire has developed a range of tailored tires for TCR vehicles. The new compound has been approved by WSC Group, a company that owns the rights to the TCR regulation. As a result of this decision, the new Kumho tires are now available for the 2022 season for any promoter of a TCR championship who wishes to use these compounds.

Kumho Tire has been working on this new TCR tire for monthsAlthough the acid test for the company took place weeks ago. In fact, the Kumho tire has been approved based on the results obtained in a test that took place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on the day after the end of the 2021 season of TCR Europe. On the Catalan track, the company tested its tires as ‘footwear’ for various TCR models. After passing this test, an exciting stage begins for Kumho, as he acknowledges Tony Gangseung Lee, responsible for the brand: «Kumho is happy to participate in this partnership with WSC Group, the owner of the TCR rights. We will use this partnership to improve our products in competition and seek brand recognition in a global market.

Marcello lotti, Chairman of WSC Group, added: “We are delighted that such an important brand as Kumho Tire has made the effort to create a product for the TCR category.. His dedication to this new collaboration is proven by the quality of the products he offered in the evaluation test. We have always encouraged promoters of the different TCR series to adopt a single tire for all their competitors, as this facilitates competition. But nevertheless, Kumho Tire’s expansion into the TCR scene will not affect WTCR or TCR Europe in 2022 for the time being, since they are championships that have current contracts with Goodyear and Hankook respectively. But nevertheless, WTCR terminates its link with Goodyear at the end of next season.