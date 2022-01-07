SNK Corp has just released a new trailer for The King of Fighters XV featuring Kula Diamond as the main character, in which they show us their new look and all their movements. Kula is one of the favorite female characters of KOF, and this time he makes a new team with familiar faces.

A couple of weeks ago SNK released the trailer for MAXIMA, confirming that Kula would not be part of their team with K ‘, as she was replaced by Whip. With the trailer of Kula it has been confirmed that it will be part of the Team Khronen in The King of Fighters XV, although the fighter is also shown to be upset with K ‘, probably for leaving her out of her team.

The Team Khronen from The King of Fighters XV is made up of Kula, Angel and Khronen, who is actually K9999 with a new look and name. Khonen’s trailer in KOF XV showed us that his moves as K9999 are back, but almost all references to Akira have been removed. Recall that in the past it was believed that K9999 would not return to KOF, as SNK feared being sued.

As to Angel, in the previous game he was part of Team Mexico, but this time left Ramón and the King of Dinosaurs to rejoin Kula and K9999 (Khronen), with whom he formed the NESTS Team in The King of Fighters 2002. In the trailer for Angel in KOF XV we can see the new costumes and all his movements.

SNK already confirmed that The King of Fighters XV will hit the market on February 17, 2022 and will have 39 fighters. Since Kula Diamond is the # 38 character to receive a trailer, there is only one more reveal left for the next few weeks, although it was also confirmed that we will receive additional fighters in the form of DLC. KOF XV is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PlayStation 5, and PC.