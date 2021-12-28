Through a stream on Twitch, KRÜ Esports presented KLÜB, its gaming center in Argentina with the presence of Kun Agüero. Find out all the details in this note!

To close an unforgettable year with a flourish, KRÜ Esports presented the KLÜB, a gaming center located in Palermo, Buenos Aires. The stream featured the presence of Sergio “Kun” Agüero, CEO of the organization, with the team’s staff and with some of the representatives of the teams VALORANT, FIFA Y Rocket league.

With a covered area of ​​736 m2 plus terrace, the KLÜB It is the new house of KRÜ and where the members of the team will be able to train at the best level and create content. The establishment has training spaces for five sports teams, offices for the staff, streaming rooms and an arena for ten players with a micro-cinema to enjoy broadcasts and exhibitions.

“It took many months of work and I am very happy to have been able to share our home with those who accompanied us. There are still small things to do, some details such as the equipment from our sponsors, and very soon it will be ready to enjoy it all together “, expressed Omen. He further added: “Keep believing in KRÜ. We are going to do everything possible so that this improves day by day, and so that you are happy looking at us and enjoying what we do ”.

KRÜ Esports it was not a simple revelation team in 2021. The former soccer player’s squad achieved one of the most important milestones in the history of Latin American esports, as they reached the semifinals of the VALORANT Champions, the world shooter from Riot Games. In addition, they eliminated from the competition some of the best teams in the world such as Sentinels Y FNATIC. With KLÜB, the organization continues a growth that seems unstoppable.

