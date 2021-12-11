All fans of Valorant eSpots can get into the exciting matchups that took place recently at the Valorant Champions in Berlin, in which Krü Esports is already in the semi-finals.

Something that has caught our attention is that, in a historic moment for Latin American esports, KRÜ Esports, the Latin American representative of VALORANT in the international VALORANT CHAMPIONS tournament, beat the European giant Fnatic in a 2-1 quarter-final.

Best of all, the team made up of Mazino, Klaus, Keznit, NagZet and Delz1k, led by coaches Onur and Betony, is currently among the best four teams in the world and will play this Saturday, December 11, against Gambit Esports in Berlin around 2:00 p.m. (MX) to look for a pass to the grand final on Sunday, December 12.

KRÜ dominated Latin America from end to end: it was crowned in all tournaments from stage 2 onwards and was the representative of the region in international events. In Reykjavík they remained in the second round of the lower bracket – after losing to Fnatic 2-0 and beating Sharks by the same result – and they could not against Team Liquid.

We must mention that if you want to support this talented team, don’t miss out on the exciting KRÜ Esports matchups. Support KRÜ Esports during this confrontation and demonstrate the Latin power with the hashtag #TodosSomosKru.