Nico Rosberg beat Lewis Hamilton again. It could well be the headline and summary at the close of the first season of Extreme E. The novel category of 4×4 racing vehicles with electric powertrains has not only fulfilled its objective of focusing on the effects of climate change, but also on his debut season has generally offered a good show, even if there are points to improve. A good show to which Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor have contributed greatly as the first Extreme E champions.. The Rosberg Xtreme Racing team duo has been the strongest at all times.

In a category with such a frenetic format, any mistake is paid dearly and Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez know it well, drivers who have shown superior speed in the fight against the clock with the Odyssey 21 of the Hamilton X44 team, but who have had serious problems turning this performance into results. In fact, the pair formed by the French star and the Burgos has managed to prevail in the rankings of the five X-Prix disputed, but they have only managed to turn their excellent pace in the fight against the clock into a single victory, the one achieved precisely in the Jurassic X-Prix when the title was seen for sentence.

Conversely, Kristoffersson and Taylor have known how to be fast at the right times, without taking risks and avoiding incidents. With the regularity by flag they have passed through each classification on tiptoe, to then get their best performance in the finals of each X-Prix. In fact, Nico Rosberg’s team duo achieved victory in the first round of the championship in Saudi Arabia and repeated triumph in the Ocean X-Prix, race held in the Pink Lake of Dakar. With their triumph in the Island X-Prix of Sardinia they took the penultimate step towards the title they have certified in the UK.

Fourth place in the Jurassic X-Prix was enough for Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor to be the first Extreme E winners.A result that has also awarded the team title to the RXR after drawing 155 points with the X44 team and using the number of victories of the pair formed by the Swedish pilot and the Australian to tip the balance towards Nico Rosberg’s team. Special mention to Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings after winning the Arctic X-Prix and for the Spanish couple formed by Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz, fifth overall with the ACCIONA Odyssey 21.