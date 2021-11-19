In much of the scenes in Spencer, by Pablo Larraín, Diana of Wales (Kristen Stewart) is a specter. One that goes from one side of the place to the other in an endless and painful weekend. The princess is trapped, suffocated, and bewildered. It also tries to fit into the British royal machinery. The way Larraín portrays the so-called “sad princess” is sweet and slightly fateful.

But at the same time, he is moving away from the mold of impending tragedy. The director does not mind too much thinking about what will come decades away, the beginning of a bleak path that will end up destroying Diana. Lend interest to a suspended point in time. To a fragile version, and apparently unknown, of a character about whom everything is known.

During the last five years, the figure of Diana of Wales returned to the public arena. First for his children, both adults whose wives pay tribute to the mythical mother-in-law. Also, for the painful recreation of Emma Corrin in the series The Crown that aroused the controversy again. For better or for worse, the figure of the Princess of Wales is indestructible. Or in any case, it is so ingrained in popular culture that it ends up being a creature blurred by popular imagination.

For this reason, Larraín takes a weightless and almost unknown moment. Three days of Christmas in the company of the British royal family. The director opens his narration with wide shots, but also with the feeling of a certain repetition. How many identical evenings did Diana live in a cold and distant family? The feeling that Diana faces duty with some resignation is repeated over and over again. The Princess of Wales, wife of the future King and mother of the succession, is a decorative figure. A controlled, guarded, and bearing the weight of cruel observation.

Spencer she is interested in what was going on in the mind – or what Steven Knight’s script imagines about it – as Diana silently collapses. But at the moment when the director’s camera portrays her, she must fulfill several roles. Which are? There are several answers for that. Larraín and Knight chose the most obvious ones. From the distance of the camera and the late interpretation, Diana Spencer deals with invisible suffering. Also a horrified captive of one of a circumstance that overwhelms her like a wave.

The nameless princess, the pain in tow

Kristen Stewart, often accused of being expressionless, provides the Diana imagined by Larraín with a discreet but potent inner power. Also, a regrettable vulnerability that results in long silent stares. Diana paces the huge family estate where she finds herself alone. As if it were a broken fragment of a much larger mechanism, Stewart embroiders the pain with small subtle gestures. The tight mouth in the moments of cruelty, the helpless look in the long days without purpose.

Diana, in the middle of a nameless territory of a cannibal system, struggles to stay on her feet. The strength of an object woman struggling to find her intimate face has a precise canvas in Stewart. The actress, in a yellow wig and characterized with minimal makeup, creates a neat character. Not only because of her ability to blend under the face of an iconic woman, but also to provide something new about her history.

She does so with focused and deliberate attention, as if the Diana she plays wants to escape her identity and even her vulnerable body. The Diana of Wales that Stewart portrays is a victim. But it also has a broader ambition. A close look at contemporary terrors even before they had a name. The fame is there, finding a place when yours is crushed under duty. The actress takes advantage of Diana’s most obvious gestures without reaching the imitation or caricature. Create a complex essay on suffering, spiritual exhaustion, and a brief reflection on breaking away from context that is surprising in its effectiveness.

Diana nowhere

Spencer has an unusual rhythm in the genre of biographies. In fact, he does not attempt to analyze the phenomenon of the late Diana Spencer. Rather, it provides a glimpse of the human being under the patina of celebrity by assimilation and then in its own right. Spencer he does not have an opinion on the various pressures that surrounded the British princess.

Larraín and Stewart portray Diana from a contemplative angle. Much of the film runs through the meaning of his life, restricted under royal protocol. But unlike other versions, Diana is not trapped. He is part of a long line of claustrophobic hierarchies from which he cannot escape. Or it can’t. Larraín does not clarify it and lets speculation run amid scenes of nightmarish placidity. Diana, haunted by broken dreams, disappointment and hopelessness, tries to stay on her feet. But it does not succeed.

In the end, that closed door to a purposeful life ends up becoming a mild sentence. A slow disintegration of what was an image that Diana could not sustain on her own. The script succeeds in portraying the princess’s state as a grievance that multiplies with each little slight. La Diana de Larraín, decades after her death, extremely thin, melancholic, exhausted, crushed by duty, try to move forward in the dark with your hands open.

In the end, Diana of Wales survived her fateful last Christmas as a family. And the movie showed the gleaming door lock that kept the princess trapped. Is Larraín looking for a way to express a chaotic idea about the pain of the great women of recent history? The film does not clarify it but something is evident. The power of tragedy remains immune to time.