The Chilean director Pablo Larrain He already has a very stimulating and varied career behind him. Of course, the real stories seem to interest him especially, since several of his films start from a real story, which is precisely what happens in ‘Spencer’, a most particular approach to the figure of Lady Di, although perhaps it is more fair talk about portraying the woman behind Lady Di.

‘Spencer’ explores the idea that it was during a few Christmases when Diana made the definitive decision to separate from her husband and move away from the English royal family, a world in which she never quite fit in. Reality is much more complex than that, but Larraín’s new film is a fascinating X-ray of it. topped off by a superb performance by Kristen Stewart.

Locking up Diana

Larraín proposes in ‘Spencer’ a very powerful game of contrasts, since she plays it with the protagonist’s feeling of isolation and with the fact of feeling locked in a way of life in which she does not quite fit in. That is something that appears reflected both in the psychological, with Stewart embroidering that feeling of emptiness and disorientation, as in the visual, where the emotional state of the protagonist is often underlined through the composition of the shots.

Of course, ‘Spencer’ is not so much the story of a woman rebelling against the system, although obviously there is something of that with her attitude towards royal protocol, as that of someone feeling smaller and smaller who needs to regain her freedom before finishing completely lost. The script signed by Steven knight, also creator of ‘Peaky Blinders’, captures those emotional swings very well, although perhaps he falls into some excesses such as the comparisons he makes between her and Anne Boleyn.





This is where certain tensions arise between Larraín’s search for the subtle and some highlights of the script that perhaps reinforce what he wants to convey, but he does so using somewhat more conventional ingredients. Nor is it anything serious or has a lot of presence, but it can come to shock how abrupt they can be in front of the delicacy that transmits ‘Spencer’ in general lines.

That said, where ‘Spencer’ does triumph completely is getting the viewer’s empathy with its main character, something key, since we are facing one of those films completely dominated by its protagonist.

Searching for herself





If even the fact that everything happens during a few Christmases remains in the background compared to the fact that she simply does not feel that she belongs to that life, remembering in more than one moment who she was before as a kind of feeling of lost innocence that want to recover without finishing knowing how. Even his former home is now an abandoned and ruined place, a bit like herself.

That leads to anguish being a dominant feeling throughout the film, finding little oases of truth only during his scenes with an inspired Sally hawkins and those that he shares with the young actors who give life to his children. I will not say that we see her flourish there, but I will say that she can be herself in a world that annuls and subdues her without her being able to do much. You may do it in the first place, but sooner or later someone will find out that you are not doing what you are required to do, even if it is simply the dress to wear at the moment.





Of course, ‘Spencer’ bets to go enclosing her each time in herself, something that finds a perfect reflection in the interpretation of Stewart, who transforms into Diana at all levels and shines transmitting that gradual emotional sinking with impeccable precision. The thought crossed my mind that she was the last remaining indigenous plant in a place taken over by an invasive species. It does not matter how resistant you show, you will cease to exist to be the same as there is around you.

The unexpected arrival of an almost paranoid element It partially alters the energy that ‘Spencer’ gives off, being then when those excesses of the script to which I alluded before gain more presence, raising the question of whether she will completely lose herself or not. The answer is clear by relying on a true story without wanting to make a Tarantino, but both Larraín and Stewart know very well what tricks to play to make that lose relevance. Perhaps the chosen resolution does shock some, but it is still another way to enhance one last time that game of contrasts that I mentioned before.

In short





‘Spencer’ is a great movie that perfectly captures the feeling of anguish of its protagonist when being subjected to a way of life in which it is not recognized. Stewart offers an Oscar-worthy performance here, while Larraín once again confirms his talent for tackling this type of story with a work superior to the acclaimed ‘Jackie’ in my opinion.