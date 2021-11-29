Kristen bell, star of the series ‘The Good Place’, acknowledges that her busy life as an actress, mother and businesswoman leaves you little time to spend in the gym, although he likes to make sport a priority. For this reason, in a recent interview he confessed that he dominates the art of fast and efficient workouts, Wherever and whenever.

An exercise routine led by Studio Metamorphosis where you alternate cardio strength once or twice a week, getting burn between 500 and 1,000 calories in just 45 minutes.

The actress admits that exercising helps her not only in your physical well-being, but also in our mental well-being: “Every minute of my workweek is scheduled, so when I have a 45-minute interval, it doesn’t help me to do yoga or something relaxing. Needed Be at the top and see a reward quickly “, he confesses.

A strength and cardio workout you can try to do at home in 15 minutes

The combined strength and cardio exercises help increase flexibility, balance and endurance in order to achieve a complete training.

Vitónica experts recommend dividing this training into two parts: an anaerobic, in which we will seek to increase strength thanks to our body weight and other cardiovascular to finish training.





We start with the strength part: we perform several exercises, one after the other, without lengthening the rest times. Although there is no specific time, the idea is that you do not recover completely between series and that you arrive at the next series tired, but that you can complete it:

– 4 series of squats (15 repetitions)

– 3 sets of chair triceps dips (12 reps)

– 3 sets of push-ups (12 reps)

– 4 sets of table rowing (12 reps)

To finish, we close with a small high intensity interval training with a Tabata structure in which we will do a single exercise.





For it, we opted for the burpees, a very complete exercise that speeds up our body and helps us burn a lot of calories. Try to do six or eight sets of 20 seconds of work and 10 seconds of rest, thus completing between three and four minutes of cardiovascular work.





Photos Vitonica, @kristenanniebell