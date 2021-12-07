Reuters.- The Kremlin said it did not expect progress Tuesday in virtual talks on Ukraine between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, but urged people to remain calm despite mounting tensions.

Biden and Putin are expected to hold a video conference around 1500 GMT, at a time when the West is concerned about a surge in Russian troops near Ukraine. Biden plans to warn Putin of the dire economic consequences of a Russian invasion, US officials said Monday.

Russia has denied that it plans to attack Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that Moscow regrets what he called the foreseeable tendency of the White House to resort to sanctions, But he added that Putin is willing to listen to Biden’s concerns and that the Kremlin leader wanted to expose his.

“Do not expect any progress in this conversation. It’s a work conversation in a very difficult period, ”said Peskov.

“The escalation of tensions in Europe is out of range, it is extraordinary, and this requires a personal discussion at the highest level,” he added.

