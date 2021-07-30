Kraven's movie could include Calypso

One of Kraven the Hunter’s loves, Calypso, could make his big screen debut within the plot of the Spider-Man villain solo film

The production of the Kraven the Hunter solo film is already beginning to reveal details regarding the cast and characters that will accompany Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Russian aristocrat, and a face known in the comics, Calypso, appears on the scene.

You may be interested: Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be Kraven the Hunter!

The Iluminerdo site reports that Sony Pictures is negotiating with actress Jodie Turner-Smith to play Calypso, Kraven’s love interest, and a key player in the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters.

Turner Smith is recognized for her work in television series such as The Last Ship and Nightflyers, in addition to the fact that in the cinema her most recent work is in the film Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse), alongside Michael B. Jordan.

In the comics Calypso Ezili is a priestess with mental powers and vilnerability who helps Kraven with improved abilities and a longer lifespan. Kraven falls in love with Calypso, who pushed the Russian to unleash his obsession and hatred for Spider-Man.

Calypso will be a key element in case Kraven crosses the paths of other characters built by Sony, such as Venom, Carnage, Morbius, or even Spider-Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What will we see in Kraven?

Kraven the Hunter debuted on the pages of the comics in The Amazing Spider-Man # 15, Sergei Kravinoff is a Russian aristocrat born during the revolution in that country, demonstrating his outstanding skills as a hunter.

As SMASH reported at the time, Sony Pictures would have chosen Triple Frontier director JC Chandor to headline Kraven’s film, while screenwriter Richard Wenk, who was in charge of making the plot of The Equalizer 2, will be the Writer of the first solo film of Spider-Man’s enemy.

With Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the protagonist of this film, the premiere of Kraven the Hunter is scheduled to hit the big screen on January 13, 2023.

Don’t Miss: Family Tree – The Infamous Family of Kraven the Hunter

Source: Iluminerdi

The end of an era is approaching SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

Steve Rogers struggles to survive in a world populated by hordes of Red Skulls! Captain Marvel returns home after spending 50 years in space, what changed? Death will find the way to kill Deadpool!

Doctor Strange meets his last journey where magic has been forgotten! Miles Morales guides the last bastion of civilization and Venom traverses time and space as the last defender of life.

SMASH and Marvel Comics México bring you Marvel Basics: The End, a compilation where the powerful heroes of La Casa de las Ideas. they reach the bitter end!

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction