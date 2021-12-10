Spider-man He is one of the most beloved characters in Marvel narratives. He is also one of the characters with the most notable villains. Venom, Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Rino, Electro and Kraven the Hunter are several of the most recognized. They have their own core of followers and particular stories with Peter Parker. Most have already passed through the big screen, except for one: Kraven the Hunter. According to Tom Holland, this may have happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It is not the first time that this character is related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to information from Screen rant, Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther (2018), had already explored the possibility of adding Kraven the Hunter in his story. The idea was not developed and the possibility of presenting it in the third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland was considered. That alternative was not discussed either.

What happened? Spider-Man: No Way Home, as it is known today, it could be a one-dimensional story, within the options that were handled. However, the growth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe led to production being used to develop the Multiverse and, perhaps, part of the Spider-Verse on the big screen. Here influences the possibility that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appear. His presence would also justify the already confirmed participation of the villains who previously participated in the previous adaptations of the character.

During an interview for Collider, the interpreter of Peter Parker in the most recent series of films about Spider-Man commented: “For a long time, the third film about Spider-Man was related to Kraven. Jon (Watts) proposed me this film of Kraven, which was actually a great idea. I don’t want to talk about it in case it ends up happening in the future, but it was fun. “

Between these words of Tom Holland and the wish of Ryan Coogler, a long-term interest of Marvel in incorporating the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is sensed. From a fan perspective, not a few must be looking forward to this addition. Kraven the Hunter is one of the most iconic characters in relation to Peter Parker.

As Kyle Kruse points out, from the aforementioned medium, another possibility is that Kraven the Hunter is presented through a solo film, as has already happened with Venom and it will happen with Morbius, two adversaries of Peter Parker who have had individual films and who, apparently, will be incorporated into the Marvel Phases progressively. Venom’s case is already a fact and the first preview of Morbius suggests that the character will also be related to different events presented before the Spider-Man films.

A new approach

This is part of the policy of Marvel and Disney aimed at expanding their Cinematic Universe. In turn, it serves to refresh stories. That is why it is necessary to add new villains and incorporate other heroes. That explains the sum of Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova. Both, which intersected in the most recent chapter of Hawk Eye, although Belova had already been featured in Black widow.

Yelena Belova and Kate Bishop serve as examples to discover how Marvel and Disney introduce new characters. Echo, who will have his own production, also falls within this logic. Therefore, it is not ruled out that later Kraven the Hunter also has a cameo or a production that gives rise to the development of his story.

Beyond Hawk Eye, Spider-Man: No Way Home would introduce Matt Murdock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This character is played Charlie Cox. Daredevil, meanwhile, could justify the Kingpin’s appearance. The producers are laying the foundations on which the new stories will walk, after Iron Man and Captain America they will leave vacancies in that sense.