Genderless, vegan, cruelty free, very pigmented and precious: this is the makeup of the Krash Kosmetics brand. And it is not surprising that it is revolutionizing the sector.

With three years of life, the cosmetic line of the Cádiz-born Álvaro Kruse is a success. Its sales, while good from the beginning, quadrupled during the pandemic and today show its incredible potential. According to Invertia, it had a turnover of 526,000 euros in 2020 and has an accuracy of 2.2 million euros for 2021. Possibly that it was the official makeup brand of the edition of Drag Race Spain has also had to do with its rapid rise to fame.





Available in more than a hundred stalls in Spain, in Primor and on Amazon, Krash has been able to create a true community of fans loyal to its products (there are already 184k on Instagram).





Your secret? Run away from labels (no gender, no race, no size) and go for fun makeup to show us how we want the world to see us. A leitmotiv that has penetrated deep and has found a niche in the sector, since until now there were no similar proposals.

And do it with a ideal packaging and of course a philosophy cruelty free and vegan. Each shipment comes in a pink box with a silver bag to prevent breakage and a sheet of stickers.





Prices are its other strong point. And it is that they are framed within the low cost, their products do not exceed 20 euros.

Among its top sales we find the Claudia eyeshadow palette (19.95 euros), the Kadiz highlighter (24.79 euros), the Feminine Boy liquid lipstick (12.95 euros), the Hot Tangerine powder blush (14.95 euros). ) and the volumizing gloss from the Goty x Krash Kosmetics collection (10.95 euros).

Krash Kosmetics Eyeshadow Palette eyEXshadow – Claudia





Krash Kosmetics Gift Set – Kadiz + Nasty Girl





Krash Kosmetics BLOW Powder Blush – Hot Tangerine





Krash Kosmetics Mile High Club Liquid Lipstick – Female Boy





KRASH KOSMETICS Volumizing Gloss Slay 2.0

To complement its makeup, the firm has recently expanded its catalog by also presenting a line of vegan brushes, Krash Tools. 15 brushes and 4 fuchsia, ultra-soft touch cleaners that sold out in just a few days.





