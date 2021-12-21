Krampus is tormenting players in both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone for the holiday events, and now players want him to leave. Like many online games, both Vanguard and Warzone host seasonal events around the holidays. Since Vanguard launched last month, the current event is the game’s first Christmas event, but what was intended to be a comical challenge for players has unfortunately left many frustrated with the event.

The Vanguard and Warzone Holiday Fervor winter event launched on December 16, bringing Krampus, elves, and other winter touches to the game. Although both games have the same event, Krampus and the elves act differently depending on the game. In Vanguard’s new mode, called “Team of the Six Elves”, players are tasked with hunting down the members of the Team of Six Elves to earn the total score for the game and progress through the killstreaks. Krampus appears and fights the player with the lowest score on the objective. Meanwhile, Warzone elves yell at players if they get too close, and Krampus targets random players. The Vanguard and Warzone Holiday Fervor is expected to run throughout the Christmas period.

Now, Call of Duty: Warzone players have taken to its subreddit to complain about Krampus. In a highly voted post, user Dyynomight explains the frustration many gamers feel: “Krampus needs to go. Or at least have a time where I can’t hunt you down. I was in a final situation and I was hunted by Krampus. I completely screwed up. […] Winning is hard enough, and being hunted by a being almost impossible to kill with less than 10 people left is even worse. Let Krampus just show up before the Gulag closes. Or just remove it altogether. I don’t think that should happen in the end game. “As of this writing, the post has accumulated hundreds of comments from players who agree, with others calling the game’s mechanics” stupid. “

Vanguard’s Krampus isn’t the target of Call of Duty players’ frustrations, it’s Warzone’s Festive Fervor Krampus that has been aggravating players. Since Warzone’s Krampus is controlled by a random number generator, it sometimes shows up at the worst times. Also, Krampus is ridiculously difficult to defeat. This leads to situations where players fight to a near win in Battle Royale mode only to be mercilessly killed by Krampus before winning the match. Thanks to this situation, players eagerly wait for the Festive Fervor event to end and for Krampus to disappear.

Despite the promise of a permanent reward for defeating Krampus, players remain unhappy. Activision has already successfully hosted seasonal events, such as Warzone’s past Halloween-themed event, The Haunting, leading to further frustration from gamers who were expecting more from the holiday event. The developers of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty Warzone have yet to respond, and it’s probably too late to make changes to the gameplay, but let’s hope they take note for next year’s event.