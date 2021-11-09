Kraken predicts a peak price of $ 96,000 per BTC as one analyst says Bitcoin's $ 1 trillion market cap is "now consolidated"

Bitcoin (BTC) could hit the now popular $ 98,000 price target, but it could end up being the top cycle, new research argues.

In its “October 2021 Market Recap and Outlook,” major US exchange Kraken said that Bitcoin should hit around $ 96,000 if this quarter copies the latest uptrend.

Bitcoin can exceed $ 100,000 if it copies a previous trajectory

With BTC price predictions reaching $ 300,000, Kraken’s new analysis suggests that if the BTC / USD pair were to copy its 2017 performance, the top of this cycle could end below $ 100,000.

While facing requests for a “worst-case” November closing price of $ 98,000, it could be that Bitcoin ends up peaking around that level.

“At the current rate, the 4th quarter has a trend more similar to that of the 4th quarter of 2017 with a correlation of 0.88. It should be noted that the 4th quarter of 2017 became the third best 4Q of Bitcoin registered with a return of + 220% “Kraken wrote.

“Assuming BTC continues to follow in the footsteps of Q4 2017, we could expect BTC to rebound even further by the end of the month. For some context, + 220% in Q4 2021 would imply a price of USD 96,355 for BTC. “

Fourth Quarter Bitcoin Returns Comparison Chart. Source: Kraken

The report also noted that, historically, November tends to be the most volatile, as well as offering the highest monthly returns.

A separate prediction involved the Bollinger Bands and Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI).

“Historically, the highs of the BTC cycle have coincided with BTC reaching its upper Bollinger band AND the 1-month Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaching a reading of 96”added.

Currently at 71.7, the RSI has room to grow in line with the spot price action. As Cointelegraph reported, the metric is responsible for some of the highest BTC price predictions for this cycle.

In the meantime, The upper Bollinger band currently reads around $ 112,000.

Bitcoin Upper Bollinger Band, 1-month RSI vs. BTC / USD chart. Source: Kraken

The $ 1 trillion asset class is here to stay

If Bitcoin’s current trend stalls at significant resistance near $ 70,000, a dip may not cost the bulls more than around 20%.

By looking at the cost at which each Bitcoin changes hands, analyst Willy Woo concluded that the $ 50,000 to $ 60,000 zone is more than strong enough for support.

“Bitcoin as a $ 1 trillion asset class, in my opinion is now consolidated; it’s hard to see it fall below this zone, ”reads part of his comments on Monday, along with data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode.

Contour map of every bitcoin at the price they last changed hands between investors. Huge price validation between $ 50k- $ 60k.#Bitcoin as a $ 1T asset class IMO is now cemented; hard to see it dropping below this zone. This data is @glassnodeURPD’s visualized. pic.twitter.com/pHBlXrk1hs – Willy Woo (@woonomic) November 8, 2021

