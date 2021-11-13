This week may end in mixed. While it is true that last quarter corporate income (US) instilled a lot of optimism in all markets, concerns about inflation continue to reappear. China is a problem. And what happens in China affects the price of consumer goods around the world. I mean, it’s a domino effect. Of course we have price hikes. The crisis in the production and distribution chains has not yet been resolved. Investors are generally optimistic, but every now and then new reports come in and old fears resurrect.

The evidence is there for all to see. Concerns around inflation have not benefited Bitcoin. Over the past few months, the pattern has been very clear. The “value” sector benefits when inflation shoots up. And the “growth” sector is revived when those concerns disappear. What are we talking about when we talk about the growth sector? Well, we refer to the most speculative sector: Technology, start-ups, crypto, etc.

In the crypto space, The widespread optimism of the economic recovery has allowed investors to develop a risk-tolerant attitude. Furthermore, the last quarter of the year has historically always been excellent for the markets. Of course, in crypto we also have a fairly busy rotation between Bitcoin and altcoins. Many retailers sell Bitcoin after a hike to buy altcoin and NFTs. Then they take these profits to buy Bitcoin or another project. That dance is what we’ve seen the last few weeks.

Now, let’s talk about the most popular crypto news of the week.

I must be honest. As a rule, it did not rely much on price predictions coming from exchanges. An exchange cannot be objective, because its business depends on an optimistic investor. They make money off the hype. So it would be sensible to think that part of your job is always to promote optimism. Will Bitcoin go up in price? Yes of course. By the way, I have an exchange and I can sell them to you.

Thank you. It is an important and necessary task. But the investor with the most mileage wants serious, independent analysis. Why? Well, because we are in danger of buying near the end of a bull cycle. In other words, we run the risk of buying too expensive. Therefore, the perennial optimism of exchanges is not always convenient for retailers. I do not know. Kraken’s prediction may turn out to be the most accurate in the world. However, I felt a need to make a general comment on an exchange’s price predictions.

I quite liked this article. I really recommend reading it. This is not an idealized and fantastic vision of Defi. That was what I loved. Finally! It is not Defi destroying the world bank next year in the context of a total libertarian utopia. None of that conspiracy theory / anti-establishment revolution tone so present in this space.

No. It starts with the market share of this emerging sector and then talks about its potential for growth. Distribution. I enjoyed the style. Facts, numbers and projections. The dogma we already know. I am referring to the official propaganda that is repeated incessantly. The revolutionary tone. But serious studies are in short supply. We need more serious studies.

Ah! An opinion piece of my authorship reached the top of the week. Bravo me! Well, he added that I am not a reporter. I am an opinion writer in a medium specialized in cryptocurrencies. My mission is clear. My mission is to offer useful ideas. Interpret things. Dismantle collective delusions. Question assumptions. So that? For my readers to make money in this market thanks to a clear vision.

The metaverse as a financial opportunity. Everything is very new and obviously we don’t know all the details. But this metaverse will surely offer many opportunities. We must be very very attentive. The metaverse must be built. And, surely, those who arrive early will have the advantage. The metaverse and the NFTs?

I am struck by the popularity of this little note. Frankly I do not see the relevance. A governance token. Okay. It’s okay. However, its popularity, surely, stems from the key phrases in its headline. “New token” and Ethereum. Retailers are wildly searching for the new millionaire token. Currently, there is a gold rush. So, new tokens, NFTs games, and meme tokens are in the sights of half the world. A new token?

Suppose you want to get a lot of visits. It is easy. And there are many ways to do it. The first option is to talk about the price of Bitcoin in superlative. Say that Bitcoin is going to the moon soon. That is what people want to hear. A second option is to talk about a new token that will go up 1000X in a matter of days. Ready. You already have a blockbuster. The article went viral instantly. Many in the middle fall into that temptation in search of the likes. The public is a voracious beast. He always wants the press to confirm his aspirations. Be careful with that.

What is Web3 and why should you care?

This article orbits on the same wavelength as my article on the metaverse. The future is on its way and the train cannot leave us. We must be very attentive to all these technological advances. Why? Well, because information is power. We can be the first to benefit from the opportunities that coming offers.

Metaverse, Web3, metaverse, fintech, NFTs games, crypto. We are talking about new worlds under construction. It is often a great advantage to be early to innovation. It is risky. But without risk there is no profit. Many talk about being late when it comes to Bitcoin. Why are we late? Well, for not being pending. The truth is that we are not late. The future is immense. The opportunity of our lives may be brewing right now. It may be on the Web3.