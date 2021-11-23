With cryptocurrency regulation reportedly set to intensify in Australia in the next 12 months, Kraken Australia CEO Jonathon Miller believes that a strict cryptocurrency regime could stifle local competition.

The Senate Committee on Australia as a Technology and Financial Center, led by cryptocurrency supporter Sen. Andrew Bragg, last month released 12 extensive recommendations for regulating the digital assets and financial technologies sector. The proposals included a new licensing regime for cryptocurrency exchanges, new laws to govern decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), and an overhaul of the capital gains tax on decentralized finance (DeFi), to name a few.

In an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph, Miller said it “remains to be seen” whether the proposed regulations will have a positive or negative effect on the local sector going forward, noting that:

“We’ve seen other markets that onerous regulatory regimes have entered and, you know, you see a collapse of competition, a collapse of the vitality that we have in Australia today.”

“And I hope that does not happen because in the long run it will be bad for the consumer”he added.

In accordance with the proposed market licenses for Australian Digital Currency Exchanges (DCE), local companies would have to meet stringent “capital adequacy, auditing and person responsible” requirements to obtain a license to operate.

In discussing this matter, Miller made comparisons with Japan, arguing that the limited number of options on the market is due to strict government licensing requirements, which also negatively affect the local consumer.

“[Kraken tiene] a market license in Japan, one of the few cryptocurrency companies available to Japanese users. Although we are active there and really support that market, I don’t think it’s good for the Japanese that there are so few opportunities for players in space, “he said.

However, Caroline Bowler, The CEO of local crypto exchange BTC Markets offered a different take, telling Cointelegraph that the incoming cryptocurrency regime in Australia will “improve and enable innovation.”

“The proposal, I think, had a lot of forward-thinking points of view in it. The talk on DAOs, in particular, would be extremely innovative from a regulatory standpoint for any country, any jurisdiction, anywhere in the world, “he said.

Bowler claimed that the “biggest obstacle” to the company when exploring expansion opportunities for conforming products and services last year it was the lack of regulation focused on cryptocurrencies in Australia:

“That was causing problems throughout the business and for our expansion, problems for our customers and causing doubts among the people who came. We couldn’t offer the full range of products we wanted. “

“And the licensing, as it currently existed for traditional markets, was a shoe that didn’t fit. We couldn’t fit.”he added.

Adrian Przelozny, CEO of Australia and Singapore-based crypto exchange Independent Reserve (IR), he echoed sentiments similar to Bowler’s, noting that “the advantage of regulation far outweighs any risks.”

IR became the first Australian crypto exchange to obtain a major payment institution license in Singapore in early October. Przelozny suggested that registering the firm under the Monetary Authority of Singapore licensing regime has significantly enhanced IR’s legitimacy in the eyes of potential partners:

“I can say that being in a licensed jurisdiction is much better than being in an unlicensed jurisdiction. And this is because it really changes the conversations we have with the partners we get to work with. ”

Przelozny highlighted that the “biggest challenge” for cryptocurrency companies in Australia is to ensure good banking relationships., with unbanking a key issue in the local cryptocurrency climate. The CEO of IR stated that this may no longer be a problem once local businesses can acquire the proper licenses.

“In Singapore, as soon as we got the license, the banking talks changed completely and now the banks are turning to us to be their customers.”, said.

Keep reading: