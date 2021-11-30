All PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds esports fans are enjoying the biggest competitive scene of the moment, of which the KPI Gaming team won the first Weekly Final and qualified for the 2021 PUBG Global Championship (PGC) Grand Final, held in Incheon, South Korea, with the participation of 32 teams.

Something that has surprised us is that, with this historic achievement, the Argentine team, the only representative of Latin America in the tournament, won the prize of 30 thousand dollars. Made up of Argentine players, KPI ranked 18th in the Rank Decision games, the phase that opened the PGC 2021 and defined the order of entry in the first Weekly Survival, in which the Latin American team prevailed in game 14.

Under the PGC 2021 format, the winners of each of the 16 Weekly Survival games qualify for the Weekly Final and drop out of the games after their victory, making way for the next highest ranked team in the Bottom 16 Rank Decision.

In the Weekly Final, there were ten kills, on the Erangel and Miramar maps, held on Saturday (27) and Sunday (28). In this phase, the scoring system adopted from the PUBG regulations is the ‘Points Rule’, in which the final positions of each game and the number of eliminations of the opponents count towards obtaining points for a general leaderboard.

At the top, KPI scored 108 points, 68 of which were for kills. The Latin American team scored in the ten games, with one victory, two third places and three quarters as the best results. With first place in the Weekly Final, KPI won US $ 30,000 and have already qualified for the Grand Final, which will take place on December 17, 18 and 19.

KPI will play the next two weeks of Weekly Survival, and they may be in the next Weekly Final again, but they are already guaranteed a spot in the Grand Final. South Korea’s GHIBLI Esports took second place in the Weekly Final rankings, with 101 points, just 7 behind KPI.

American team Oath ranked third with 78 points. In addition to KPI and Oath, the American continent is represented in the PGC 2021 by the TSM FTX, Spacestation Gaming, Soniqs and Dignitas teams.

The KPI team includes Argentines Facundo “Captain” Solsona, Ignacio “Dr4FTk1NG” Falzone, Emiliano “Em1hh” Fidalgo and Nahuel “SzylzEN” Balseiro. Brazilian Andrei “ps1co” Carvalho is the substitute. PGC 2021 has Weekley Survival games on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; Weekly Final on Saturdays and Sundays; and Bottom 16 Rank Decision, on Mondays.

The Grand Survival is scheduled for December 16 and the Grand Final for December 17, 18 and 19. The prize pool is $ 2 million, plus 30% of the proceeds from the Pick’em Challenge.