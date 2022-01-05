The Kosovo government has suspended cryptocurrency mining in the country due to power limitations during the winter season.

The Minister of Economy of Kosovo, Artane Rizvanolli, has decided to stop cryptocurrency mining following a recommendation from the Technical Committee for “Emergency Measures for Energy Supply”, according to a note from the local media, Gazeta Express.

The note notes that the government made the decision after Kosovo’s power supply fell below the stipulated level, and began imposing outages during peak periods.

According to Rizvanolli, the government decided to create a technical committee to evaluate emergency power supply strategies in response to the situation. Based on the committee’s recommendations last week, the government decided to take emergency measures, including stopping cryptocurrency mining in all areas of Kosovo.

The report notes that law enforcement agencies are willing to intervene to stop the production of cryptocurrencies, and to work to identify the places where such operations are taking place. The minister said:

“These actions are aimed at addressing the possible unexpected or long-term lack of electricity production capacities, energy transmission or distribution capacities in order to overcome the energy crisis without further disturbing the citizens of the Republic of Kosovo “.

As a consequence of the low national production and the exorbitant energy import costs, Kosovo’s power distribution company, KEDS, announced that on December 22 there would be power outages across the country. Bitcoin mining is known to consume a lot of energy, and a recent report claims that Bitcoin consumes eight times more energy than Google and Facebook combined.

In recent months, several countries have raised concerns about power outages related to cryptocurrency mining, including Iran and Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, following the capitulation of Chinese miners sparked by the country’s cryptocurrency ban announced in September, retail cryptocurrency mining in Thailand appears to be flourishing. As we already told you before, Thai entrepreneurs and cryptocurrency companies have taken advantage of the fact that Chinese miners have sold their mining equipment.

Keep reading: