Jan 05, 2022 at 16:46 CET

SPORT.es

Kosovo has banned cryptocurrency mining to curb electricity use as it grapples with an energy crisis caused by the rise in global prices. The government says security services will identify and clamp down on cryptocurrency mining sources. Mining is energy intensive and involves verifying digital transactions to obtain cryptocurrencies as a reward.

While all of Europe is facing steep price increases, Kosovo is imposing continuous blackouts amid an electricity shortage. The largest coal-fired power plant in the Balkan state was shut down last month due to a technical problem, forcing the government to import electricity at high prices.

A 60-day state of emergency, declared in December, gave the government powers to allocate more money for energy imports and impose stricter restrictions on energy use. The blackouts have sparked protests and calls for the resignation of the Minister of Economy, Artane Rizvanolli.