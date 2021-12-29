The South Korean government has taken steps to block the launch of new “play to earn” (P2E) games and has called for existing ones to be removed from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

P2E games have become popular in the cryptocurrency industry. Players usually have to purchase in-game items / items such as non-fungible tokens first in order to play and receive in-game rewards. However, in South Korea gambling prizes of more than a few dollars are prohibited.

The Gaming Management Committee (GMC) from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism yesterday asked the main mobile application markets to block games that require in-app purchases before being able to play.

To fight the proliferation of what you consider to be a speculative way of making money, GMC has made it virtually impossible for P2E game developers to get their works featured in the most popular mobile app stores.

While the government’s attempt to mitigate the growth of P2E games through direct access to app markets is a first, South Korean game developers have faced court battles since April to keep their P2E games on the market. national app stores. The main problem was that some game apps couldn’t get the required age rating to appear in app stores.

A GMC official stated that the commission is simply following Supreme Court precedent by preventing P2E games from getting age-rated and listed in app stores. The official said in a December 28 statement:

“It is reasonable to prevent P2E games from being age rated under current law because the cash rewards from P2E games can be considered prizes.”

Prizes obtained from games in South Korea cannot exceed 10,000 won, approximately $ 8.42.

The P2E game Fivestars for Klaytn and the non-fungible token market (NFT) were initially blocked in the national app stores for lack of classification, but the team behind the game won a court order in June and the game was listed in the app stores. The final decision on the legal status of the game is expected to set a legal precedent for other P2E games, such as Infinite Breakthrough Three Kingdoms Reverse.

GMC bias has negative implications for all P2E gaming applications, including the suite of applications associated with the two most popular games to date according to DappRadar: Axie Infinity and Splinterlands.

