Why do people want to learn Korean or Japanese?

Along with K-Dramas, K-Pop contributed $ 9.5 billion to the Korean economy in 2018, according to figures from the Korea Foundation and bands like BTS are even already listed on the South Korean Stock Exchange.

And according to Blanco, this is a reason for many users to learn the language of their favorite singers or series. For its part, Wordtips compiled the list of the 50 most spoken languages ​​in the world, to track how many times the words “language”, “study” and “learn” had been searched together with the name of each language.

Although the general trend was the learning of English in 98 countries, in nations like the United States, Japanese became popular in both adults and young people, according to Wordtips.