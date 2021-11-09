“With this transaction, we are pleased to welcome CIM as a partner that will not only help us strengthen our offering of credit solutions and accelerate the short-term growth of our loan ecosystem, but will also serve as an ally in our efforts. towards maximizing social impact and development in the region, ”said Jeffrey Sadowsky, vice president of capital markets and treasury at Konfio.

This new financing for the firm comes after the recent capital increase led by Lightrock, Tarsadia and QED for $ 235 million.

Konfío has bet on its growth in the last year with the purchase of Sr Pago and with some alliances with state entrepreneurs to give loans to small and medium-sized companies, one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic.