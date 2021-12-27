In the middle of this year Konami he announced to us that he was working on his project CrimesightSince then we have not had so much news about it, until now.

The company has not offered great detail in this regard, what it has let us know is through a video that they shared with us, where we can see the progress and progress of this project.

That’s right, finally Konami Digital Entertainment Europe, who is still working on his project Crimesight, his new title with social deduction game mechanics, in which up to 4 players can join games online involving a murder mystery.

While one side is assigned to artificial intelligence Sherlock, which seeks to solve the mystery, the other, of artificial intelligence Moriarty, try to avoid it.

What did become known was that there was a closed beta of Crimesight And, although it happened a long time ago, it was very useful for Konami, because through the Update Dossier video it made known the new features that it implemented to improve the title.

And with this Beta, Konami listened to its fans, making additions to this, as was the modification of the tutorial in order to better present the mechanics, events and explanation of the game in general.

Along with all this, players will now be able to find the training mode to put what they learned in the tutorial into practice.

The developer Konami also revealed that it will implement a function to search for quick games, as well as 2 new scenarios, Briony Lodge and Mr Josiah Amberley’s House, where the background themes have been improved, which will be reproduced according to the artificial intelligence to which the players belong

Which will also be modified as the game progresses, so Konami said that the development team is correcting errors, polishing the user interface, as well as the pace of the game, and more features.

Now, with all these improvements in progress, Crimesight you already have the good news that from its launch it will include the Spanish language, although it will also be possible to select other languages: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French, German, Italian, Russian, Spanish and Portuguese.

What is sad is that Konami has yet to give us a release date, so we will have to wait for the company to reveal more information about this project.

We were only anticipated that there will be more information about the game in spring 2022 and that there are plans to release more development updates in this format.