If the adventures of Solid Snake and Big Boss They are so legendary they are thanks, among many other things, to the great historical context in which they are framed. Digital manipulation in the face of a persistent Cold War manifested itself during the 2000s, although its time is coming to an end.

Konami has announced that it will temporarily withdraw Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 from digital stores starting today, November 8. The reason for this decision lies in the need to renew a series of “Licensing of selected historical footage used in games. “

Therefore, these are the platforms affected in full:

Playstation 3

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition

Metal Gear Solid HD Edition

Playstation Vita

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

PlayStation Now

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

Xbox 360

Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 & 3

Nintendo 3DS

Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D

GOG

Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance

NVIDIA SHIELD

Metal Gear Solid 2 HD

Metal Gear Solid 3 HD

Of course, although we have this list noted, the Japanese company has not indicated when will normal service be restored and will return both sets to stores. “We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work to make these products available for purchase once again,” explained Konami.

The truth is that everything indicates that a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 is on the way, with a set-up for the Virtuous Mission. On the other hand, the initial cinematic of Metal Gear Solid 2 has been remastered to 4K, looking fabulous.