Konami announced that various versions of Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 have been temporarily withdrawn from sale in digital stores, as of today and indefinitely, because it is necessary to renew the licenses of some historical archive images that are used in those titles.

“We are currently working to renew licenses for selected historical footage used in the game, therefore, we have made the temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3 and all the products that include these digital showcase sets globally, as of November 8, 2021”Explains a post on the Konami website.

The games that have been temporarily withdrawn from sale in digital stores are:

– Metal Gear Solid 2 Sons of Liberty HD Edition, for PS3 and PS Vita

– Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater HD Edition, for PS3 and PS Vita

– Metal Gear Solid HD Edition, for PS3

– Collection Metal Gear Solid HD, for PS Vita and PS Now

– Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 and 3, for Xbox 360

– Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D, for Nintendo 3DS

– Metal Gear Solid Substance 2, on GOG.com

– Metal Gear Solid 2 HD, for SHIELD TV, on Nvidia Shield

– Metal Gear Solid 3 HD, for SHIELD TV, on Nvidia Shield

“We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work to make these products available for purchase once again,” the post adds, though no deadline or tentative date was given for the games to be available again; It will surely depend on how long the process takes to renew the licenses for the use of images.