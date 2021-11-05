eFootball 2022 is the long-term bet of a Konami that does not know very well what to do with its IPs. The name change from Pro Evolution Soccer to eFootball has not been the only headache for the community as they have seen how it was launched in a version that is far from good. Now, the stable version of the game says goodbye to 2021.

The version 1.0.0 will not finally come out on November 11 as Konami itself had assured and delayed until spring 2022, on a date yet to be determined. This has been communicated by the Japanese company itself in an official statement, apologizing and anticipating that the other game modes and their mobile version have been indefinitely delayed.

On the other hand, Konami has disabled the purchase of premium player batches, the paid version of eFootball 2022 that included cosmetic add-ons that would be enabled once the 1.0.0 update arrived. In addition, Konami undertakes and offers automatic refunds to players who have already purchased such lots.

eFootball has released its patch 0.9.1 today, also delayed last October. This new update improves small aspects and fixes bugs, but it is far from being a minimally stable version of the game.