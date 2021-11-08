This is news called to increase the rumors around the possible remakes of Metal Gear, but the reality is completely different. The reason behind the withdrawal of Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 from the console and PC digital stores is due to the renewal of certain historical licenses of the material used in both titles. A problem that we rarely face in the video game world but that has led the Japanese company to eliminate the possibility of purchase of both games.

As of today, November 8, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, in addition to Metal Gear Solid HD Edition and Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D, have been retired until further notice. At the moment, Konami does not know when they will be available for sale again, but they hope it will be in the shortest possible time and they ask for patience and understanding by the players.

“We are currently working on the renewal of the licenses of certain historical archive sequences used in games, so we have made the temporary decision to start suspending the sale of Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 and all products. that include these games on digital portals around the world as of November 8, 2021”, Adds the press release.

This sale ban completely affects the digital platforms of PlayStation 3, PS Vita, Xbox 360 and Nintendo 3DS, which see the versions removed from their catalog HD Edition and HD Collection, Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 revisions. However, on PC only the following sales portals are affected:

GOG

Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance.

NVIDIA SHIELD

Metal Gear Solid 2 HD.

Metal Gear Solid 3HD.

This prohibition does not affect Steam since the digital platform only has Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Metal Gear Survive and Metal Gear Rising Revengeance in its sales catalog. At the moment, these three titles are not affected by this license renewal, but users are worried in case the same happens with the fifth installment number of the franchise and that also addresses that historical period.