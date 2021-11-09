Konami removed Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 from all digital stores: what is the reason and when will they be available again

Konami withdrew the classic Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 from all digital stores due to licensing issues.

Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 withdrew from all digital stores in PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and Pc for licensing issues.

Konami announced through its official website that “We are currently working on the renewal of the licenses of some historical files used in the game, therefore, we have made the temporary decision to suspend the sale of Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3 and all products that include these games in digital stores worldwide as of November 8, 2021 ”.

The measure affects individual versions as well as compilations that came out over the last few years through digital stores (Metal Gear Solid HD Collection). From today, users will not be able to buy Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD neither Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD on PS3, PS Vita, Xbox 360, Nintendo 3DS, GOG and Nvidia Shield.

When will MGS 2 and MGS 3 be available again?

For the moment, it is impossible to know when we will see again MGS 2 and 3 in digital stores around the world. In fact, it is a drawback that could be even more difficult than it seems, which is a low blow to the preservation of video games through the digitization of content. In the case of physical editions of Metal Gear Solid HD Collection and Legacy Collection, players will be able to easily access both titles due to the fact that they are presented in disc format.

A remake of Snake Eater

We remind you that in recent months several rumors arose that Konami was working with external studios to develop a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, in addition to new deliveries for the sagas of Castlevania and Silent Hill, which have been on hiatus for several years. Among the most interesting details of MGS 3 Remake It is mentioned that it will be a “Triple-A” production and that it will be available in Nintendo switch.

Share it with whoever you want