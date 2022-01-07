The games and entertainment division of the Konami consortium, Konami Digital Entertainment, BV today announced the launch of the KONAMI MEMORIAL NFT collection. A collection that includes 14 unique works of art from the series Castlevania, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the iconic series.

The auction of the collection will be held through the popular OpenSea market starting on January 12 at 22:00 (UTC), they indicated through a press release. Details of the 14 artworks and the auction were released via Konami’s official website, stating that this collection is an initiative to create artistic NFTs using beloved in-game scenes from the KONAMI titles, and for fans to keep for many years. They also clarified that the purchase of KONAMI MEMORIAL NFT does not grant any intellectual property rights (copyrights, trademarks, etc.).

With this new initiative to share content with players around the world, the KONAMI MEMORIAL NFT, being the company’s first project in this area and with NFTs and blockchain technology in its infancy, KONAMI indicated that it seeks with this collection to continue exploring new developments and listening to player feedback after this initial collection.

Finally, in the statement, the company also noted that in recognition of the 35 years of the series, KONAMI recently released the Castlevania Advance Collection for PC and platforms, featuring three classic Game Boy Advance titles, and Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, describing them as an action-packed plunge into the stories of the past, for Apple Arcade.

“Looking ahead to the Castlevania series, the company will continue to support currently available titles, while evaluating new title opportunities that meet and exceed player expectations.” they pointed out.

This note is for informational purposes only, not advertising, and for no reason should it be considered a purchase or investment recommendation.

