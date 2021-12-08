Konami Launches Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL: Dawn Of The Battle Royale On Nintendo Switch

Konami launches Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL: Dawn of the Battle Royale !!. Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL: Dawn of the Battle Royale !!, one of the best-selling products in Japan, based on Rush Duel, which in turn is a game that offers an alternative set of rules to that used in the TRADING CARD GAME of Yu-Gi-Oh! traditional.

In Rush Duel, the trend can turn in an instant. Duelists can not only summon powerful Yu-Gi-Oh! to their liking, but they can also do it again on the next turn, filling their hands completely no matter how many cards they played last time. At any moment, everything can change.

In Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL: Dawn of the Battle Royale !!, Duelists can:

discover an original story with lots of new and fun characters;

Explore a full single-player campaign where they can hone their dueling skills.

build the deck from a wide selection of cards;

play a duel wherever you are with local multiplayer for up to two players;

Take on your friends and rivals from all over the world in online duels for two players;

And much much more.

Yu-Gi-Oh! RUSH DUEL: Dawn of the Battle Royale !! It is available for purchase and play on the Nintendo eShop at a price of $ 39.99.

Share it with your friends