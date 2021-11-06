Once again, Konami is disappointing its users by delaying the eFootball update that would bring new content to the game.

Things are not looking good at all for one of the companies that, years ago, was one of the favorites of gamers, especially those who, after the exit of Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) from the market, were looking forward to a better video game .

The truth is that, since its launch, eFootball has been the target of all kinds of criticism, ridicule and bad reviews, due to the terrible errors that several users reported through social networks.

And it is that, when these failures were made known, there was nothing good to say towards eFootball and, above all, towards Konami, the Japanese company that decided to remove from the market a brand as profitable as PES in order to fight to the American giant, EA Sports.

After the errors that were reported, the Japanese company acknowledged that it had been wrong and stated that it would correct them in a new update of the video game, which would be released this month.

Of course, this is a huge blow to fans who had decided to trust Konami, even as eFootball’s major flaws came to light. Now, with this new message from the company, it seems that there is nothing left but to leave with the competition or wait until another year, but not for the update, but for a new video game.

The gamers who acquired the version Premium Player Pack of 40 euros, and that contained eFootball Coins (game currencies), as well as new game modes and the possibility of signing star players, are the most affected with this new information.

Given this, Konami has had no choice but to reimburse its users and force them to reinstall the game on their consoles.

“Due to the elimination of eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack, which includes items that can only be used in the game after the v1.0.0 update, we cancel your pre-order and we will refund your payment following the process defined by the platform. “

Basically, all Konami has done is correct those terrible mistakes that were the subject of all kinds of ridicule, which, apparently, were the most urgent for the company.

As the company shared through its Twitter account, this new patch corrects errors such as “some players suddenly disappear during the game”, or one of the most reported: “the referee is trapped on the surface of the court during a match” . It also ends the “animation that made players’ expressions look unnatural.”

As we mentioned, things are not looking good for Konami, especially since eFootball is, to this day, the worst soccer video game in the history of Steam and, in addition, several of its followers decided to go with EA Sports.

