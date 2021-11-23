Kojima Productions intends to expand its borders after having announced that it is going to open a new studio that will be exclusively dedicated to the cinema, to the television and to the music in order to take the video games that he develops to other fields of popular culture.

As the GamesIndustry portal has advanced, in charge of this new team will be Riley Russel, who has been working for some 28 years at PlayStation in a variety of positions, including Chief Legal Officer and Vice President of Business Affairs.

Taking advantage of the occasion, he wanted to comment on the creation of this study that will be settled in Los Angeles:

The new division will be tasked with working with creative and talented professionals from television, music and film, as well as the more familiar video game industry.

The team’s charter is to expand the reach and awareness of the properties now being developed at Kojima Productions, and make them even more part of our popular culture. Although we are a global organization, the team will be centered in Los Angeles. We are truly excited and looking forward to working with the best entertainment talent that we can, in all entertainment industries.

For its part, Yoshiko fukuda, Head of Business Development at Kojima Productions, has stated the following:

Finding new ways to entertain, engage and deliver value to our fans is essential in an ever-changing and fast-moving world of storytelling. Our division will take the studio into more areas that present our creative narratives beyond video games and open pathways for fans to communicate and immerse themselves in these spaces.

To date, the only project that Kojima Productions has been commissioned with has been Death Stranding, his great masterpiece that has been through PS4, PS5 and PC And that it would not be bad if it ended up returning in the future in the form of a series or film with this new division.