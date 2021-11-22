The search for new forms of entertainment as a basic idea.

One of the great creatives of the video game industry is Hideo Kojima, who has been responsible not only for Metal Gear, one of the great Konami sagas before this Japanese company decided to dedicate itself to other areas of entertainment and leisure, but we have also seen how the creative has reinvented himself with Death Stranding, a title that has a cast with Hollywood celebrities that, in addition, was relaunched in the Director’s Cut last September.

Under this premise, it must be said that this last project was carried out through Kojima Productions, a studio founded by the eponymous creative after his dismissal at Konami And that opened with the expectations of making a name for themselves in the video game industry, something they achieved in a sense with the GOTY nomination in 2019 with Death Stranding. However, the latest news shows that they will not only focus on the video game industry.

Kojima Productions Expands With New Divisions Targeting Cinema

With all this said, Kojima Productions announced just a few hours ago that a division dedicated to TV and music in Los Angeles. According to the statement issued by the study, this new division will be tasked with working with creative and talented professionals, which could affect both products for television, music and film and even including in this pack more familiar games.

The direction of this new team will be taken by Riley Russel, who was previously at PlayStation for almost 28 years in relation to the legal and marketing departments of the Japanese company. It is unknown if their previous position will be related to the products they bring out in the years to come., since it is known that Sony is looking to expand its licenses in other areas, the most obvious cases being the future Uncharted film, which will be released in February, as well as the The Last of Us series that is being produced on HBO Max .

On the other hand, the business development manager of Kojima Productions, Yoshiko Fukuda, has also mentioned that the changes that happen in the industry make must find new ways to entertain, this being the basis of the creation of this division of the study. It remains to be seen how this decision ends, although it cannot be denied that Kojima already has experience in these areas, since it is well known that for Metal Gear Solid different themes were composed under his direction in the same way that the end of Metal Gear Solid 4 is a movie itself.

