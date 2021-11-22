Kojima Productions Announces New Division

Although so far Kojima Productions has only given us Death stranding, the company is ready to expand its horizons. Unexpectedly, today it was announced that a new division has been created. Nevertheless, Instead of focusing on video games, here we will see an address dedicated to television, film and music.

This new division is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, in the United States, and is designed to bring games from the studio to other areas of pop culture. The team is led by Riley Russell, who worked at PlayStation for 28 years in positions including Chief Legal Officer and Vice President of Business Affairs. Here’s what Russell had to say about it:

“The new division will be tasked with working with talented and creative professionals in television, music and film, as well as the games industry. The team’s charter is to expand the reach and awareness of the properties that are now being developed at Kojima Productions, and make them even more part of our popular culture. Although we are a global organization, the new business development team will be centered in Los Angeles, CA. We are really excited and look forward to working with the best entertainment talent that we can, across all entertainment industries. ”

For its part, Yoshiko Fukuda, Business Development Manager, Kojima Productions, mentioned:

“Finding new ways to entertain, engage and deliver value to our fans is essential in an ever-changing and fast-moving narrative world. Our new division will take the studio to more areas that present our creative narratives beyond video games and will open paths for our fans to communicate and immerse themselves in these spaces ”.

At the moment it is not clear what projects Kojima Productions has with this new division. However, the possibility of seeing various audiovisual productions is not ruled out focused on expanding or promoting the following works of the study.

On related issues, Kojima Productions has entered the eyewear business. Similarly, a rumor indicates that the following Silent Hill is in charge of this study.

Editor’s Note:

This new division sounds quite interesting. Knowing Hideo Kojima, this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, as the developer has always had a great love for cinema. It will be interesting if original productions or adaptations can be created with this new team.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz