Kojima Productions announced that it will work in film, TV and music soon

Is the expansion of Death Stranding coming to other media?

Kojima Productions launched a division focused on film, TV and music based in Los Angeles.

The division’s management is in charge of Riley russell, former executive of PlayStation, who will work to adapt creations from the acclaimed studio known worldwide for Metal Gear Solid and Death stranding. The adaptations also cover the productions that “They are now in development at Kojima Productions” as stated.

Kojima Productions: videogames and cinema from the hand of Hideo Kojima

Kojima Productions was founded in 2015, some time after Hideo kojima, director and founder of the developer, will retire from Konami to undertake an ambitious project under the umbrella of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Death stranding. Later he also launched in Pc with the publication of 505 Games, and this same year it received an expanded version called “Director’s Cut”With new missions, items to travel the world and other news.

About whatever Kojima Productions develop at this time, a few months ago a report emerged from an acquaintance insider who assured that Kojima signed a contract with Xbox to carry out your next project, and the company would be in charge of providing you with all the necessary technology and resources to unleash the imagination of the creative behind Metal Gear Solid and Death stranding. The rumors not only gain traction because of the source that released them, but also because in a live broadcast of Xbox, Phil Spencer showed a figure of Ludens, the “pet” of Kojima Productions, on its shelf, at which point the maximum speculation began.

Previously, Hideo kojima He also expressed his desire to develop a horror video game, and as we well know with Silent Hills PT, He’s pretty good at it. Also, he had made it clear that he would love to make the leap to the movies, although until now it has never been suggested that that leap would be so soon.

For now, no production related to video games, film, TV and music has been announced.

