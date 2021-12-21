SNK Corporation just released the winter update for The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition on Steam, which adds Rollback Network CodeRooms for up to 9 players and a spectator mode, making this the definitive version of this classic arcade fighting game. You can download the winter update for KOF ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition on Steam free.

Fans of KOF ’98 Ultimate Match had asked SNK to improve the online game by implementing the Rollback Netcode (Rollback network code) and the company heard them, as it will be implemented with today’s update. This works in preparation for the release of The King of Fighters XV in February 2022, as it is expected to also have rollback netcode.

In addition to improving the network code, KOF ’98 UM Final Edition will include online rooms for up to nine players with a spectator mode, where you can watch or fight your friends with your own rules. During SNK testing, players expressed their satisfaction with the new additions, for which the company expressed its appreciation and hope the update will be to the liking of the KOF ’98 gaming community.

Along with the winter update also comes the KOF ’98 UM Final Edition Official Soundtrack, featuring 63 original tracks from NEOGEO KOF ’98 and the new songs that came with the Ultimate Match; all the songs have been remastered by the SNK sound team, you can download the soundtrack in MP3 and FLAC format.

The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match came ten years after KOF ’98, considered by many to be the best King of Fighters in the series. The Final Edition came to Steam to offer the definitive edition of KOF ’98, but this had not become a reality until today that the rollback network code arrived in the game.