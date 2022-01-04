Christian von Koenigsegg has announced a great novelty for the brand for 2022. The Swedish firm kicks off the new year with the release of a teaser showing the next challenge it faces. A high-flying coupe adapted to stylistic canons and 21st century technology, a tribute to the original CC8S introduced two decades ago.

It seemed that Koenigsegg was more than entertained in the production of the 125 units of the new hypercar that it has to deliver starting next spring. The Koenigsegg Jesko It will arrive in the hands of customers three years after its introduction, when it debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. However, the Swedish brand owned by Christian von Koenigsegg has an ace up its sleeve that it has decided to share with the new year.

Curiously, it is one of the most special moments of the small manufacturer, because 20 years since the Koenigsegg CC8S was launched on the market. A very important date for a teaser to appear with a design as attractive as it is similar that is already making more than one mouth water. And it is that the advance could not cause anything other than extreme curiosity, knowing that he is going to make him wait and that he will not be seen immediately. At least, until next spring and in terms that coincide with the newly canceled Geneva Motor Show, the movement will not be resolved.

The Koenigsegg CC8S launched in 2002, the first hypercar to be honored

Koenigsegg’s new challenge will be released in 2002

The truth is that the advance published on one of their social networks reveals the master line of a slim body with a very suggestive and Koenigsegg style, and from which some sources point out that the manufacturer of the hypercar would be preparing secretly a modern reissue of the CC8S. Just look at the rear to appreciate the rounded shape of the pilots, the most revealing detail of the entire advance and that would be absolutely nothing strange a tribute to the first model that the brand launched two decades ago.

But so interesting is what the Swedish brand has pointed out, pointing to the new project that “further develops performance through the use of intelligent engineering and optimal design.” Lean in words but enough to show that the The new hypercar that is being developed will have all the experience in research and development that it accumulates the maker of Ängelholm. And it is that in a matter of technical resources, it is difficult for a rival to beat him, surpassing the competition in engineering capacity.

The manufacturer, a serious proponent of sustainable mobility, has shown ample preparation in this field applied to propulsion. who have been working was a self-developed synthetic fuelAlthough it should not be forgotten either that the famous “Freevalve” distribution system was pulled from their sleeves, unique in the world and only on board the Qoros. We can only be waiting for Koenigsegg’s new surprise for 2022.