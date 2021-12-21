Take precautions about the weather.

The National Meteorology and Hydrology Service of Peru (Senamhi), predicted that the maximum temperature in East Lima for this Tuesday, December 21, will be 24 ° C.

According to the entity of the Ministry of the Environment (Minam), the minimum temperature in this area will be 15 ° C. In addition, he indicated that overcast to cloudy skies are expected in the early hours of the morning, varying to skies with scattered clouds towards noon. At sunset cloudy sky, gusts of wind.

LIMA WEST

In the case of this area, the Senamhi predicted maximum temperature of 23 ° C, while the minimum will drop to 17 ° C. In addition, he pointed out that the sky will be covered in the morning varying to partial cloudy sky towards noon, covered sky at sunset, gusts of wind.

CLIMATE IN REGIONS:

Trujillo:

The maximum temperature will be 24ºC, while the minimum will reach 17 ° C. The institution assured that the sky will be partially cloudy in the first hours of the morning, varying to sky with scattered clouds towards noon; Partial cloudy sky at sunset.

Arequipa:

The temperature is kept at 24ºC maximum and minimum 11 ° C. The sky will be clear varying to sky with scattered clouds in the afternoon.

Tacna:

Here you will feel a little warmer weather, the temperature will reach 26ºC maximum and minimum 16 ° C. In addition, Senamhi points out that the sky will be covered in the early hours of the morning, varying to a partial cloudy sky towards noon with a tendency to cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Piura:

You begin to feel the typical warmth of the north. Here the maximum temperature will be 30ºC, while the minimum will reach 19 ° C. Heaven will be with scattered clouds towards noon varying to a partial cloudy sky at dusk.

Tumbes:

Here the temperature drops a little, at most it will reach 29ºC and the minimum to 23 ° C. Heaven will be with scattered clouds towards noon varying to a partial cloudy sky at dusk.

WHAT WILL THE TEMPERATURE BE LIKE IN THE NORTH CHICO, ACCORDING TO SENAMHI?

Let us know the weather forecast in these areas of the country, according to what the The National Meteorology and Hydrology Service of Peru (Senamhi)

Huacho:

Here a temperature of 26ºC maximum and minimum 16 ° C. Heaven will be Partial cloudy towards dawn, varying to sky with scattered clouds between clear skies during the day.

Huaral:

The temperature rises one point, reaching 27ºC maximum and minimum 15 ° C. Heaven will be cloudy towards dawn varying to sky with scattered clouds between clear skies during the day.

COLD DAYS UNTIL THE END OF THE YEAR

The National Meteorology and Hydrology Service of Peru (Senamhi) indicated that the slightly cold temperatures registered in part of the Peruvian coastline will continue until the last days of December and will alternate with sunlight on some days.

Through a statement, the institution specified that the solar brightness will only be accentuated in the summer, since the cold conditions of the sea will still persist and the presence of greater cloud cover in the coastal strip.

