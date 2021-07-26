After so much waiting, Lucifer fans finally found out when the sixth season of the series will arrive on Netflix. This is because the streaming platform revealed the launch plans; therefore, the last season of fiction is getting closer to seeing the light.

Tom ellis, star of Lucifer, and producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson participated in the Comic-Con panel. There they not only confirmed that the series will return to Netflix, but also released some details of what will happen in the sixth season. Undoubtedly, this installment will have great surprises and also unexpected returns.

Rumors assure that Adam could appear in the Lucifer series, although at the moment this information has not been confirmed. One return that was confirmed is that of Detective Carol Corbett, played by Scott Porter. According to reports, the sixth installment will be an exploration of Dan’s legacy, and ultimately will be a love letter to the show as a whole.

When it premieres?

According to the information revealed by Netflix, the sixth season of Lucifer will hit its catalog on September 10 and will consist of 10 episodes. Fans are definitely eager to see what will happen in this latest installment and what the final outcome of the story will be like.

Lucifer debuted in 2016 and quickly became hugely successful. However, viewership numbers began to drop and the series ended up being canceled in 2018 by Fox. Quickly, Netflix decided to save the story and added it to its catalog, where it finally triumphed.

The fiction stars Lucifer, a fallen angel who becomes a consultant for the Los Angeles police to solve crimes and combat some supernatural threats.