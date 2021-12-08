What is the Christmas bonus and who should receive it?

The bonus is a right of the workers established in the Federal Labor Law in its Article 87. All working people will have the right to receive, each year, a bonus to be paid before December 20, equivalent to at least 15 days of salary.

How to calculate the Christmas bonus for 2021

For people who have been working for at least a year within a company and receive their salary in fortnights, calculating their bonus will be easier, since it must correspond to at least 15 days of salary, that is, it will be equal to the sum that they receive biweekly; If the bonus is 30 days, the sum should only be doubled or equal to what the worker receives for a month of work.

However, for those who do not get paid biweekly or simply if you want to know the process to find out how much your Christmas bonus corresponds to you, the Federal Attorney for the Defense of Labor (Profedet) explains that the first step is to divide the monthly salary by 30This will give us the daily salary, the result must be multiplied by 15 (or the number of days the worker receives as a bonus, depending on the case).

For example, if a person earns 10,000 pesos a month, divided by 30 results in 333.33, which multiplied by 15 gives 5,000 pesos, that is the sum that the worker will receive as a minimum bonus.

How to calculate the proportional bonus

Those who have not completed the year of service, regardless of whether they are working or not on the liquidation date of the bonus, will have the right to be paid the proportional part thereof, according to the time worked.

In this sense, the calculation is made starting again from the daily salary, taking up the previous example in which a person earns 10,000 pesos per month, his daily salary is 333.33 pesos.